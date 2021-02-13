iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

