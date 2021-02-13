iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.19% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $56,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $89.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

