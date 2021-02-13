iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 16,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 33,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

