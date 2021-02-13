Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.
