Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.