Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 354.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,019,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 1,575,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ITUB opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

