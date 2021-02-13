ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $371.03

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $371.03 and traded as high as $645.00. ITM Power shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 1,727,920 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

