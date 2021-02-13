ITO Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $225.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $216,416.36 and approximately $225.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

