ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY remained flat at $$15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

