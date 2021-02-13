IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 396,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,123,000. Futu comprises approximately 11.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Futu by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.57. 13,619,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

