IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Invests $47.58 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,577,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 29.3% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned about 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.87. 365,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,899. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $197.56. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

