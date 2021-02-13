IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Invests $7.13 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. LiveRamp accounts for about 4.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in LiveRamp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 371,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 756,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,101. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

