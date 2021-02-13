IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes $7.88 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. Alibaba Group makes up 4.9% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.85. 9,355,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

