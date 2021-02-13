IXT Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One IXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. IXT has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,863.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

