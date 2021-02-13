IZE (IZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,525.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. IZE has a total market capitalization of $538.86 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IZE has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One IZE token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.