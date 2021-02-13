J & J Snack Foods Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.48 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

