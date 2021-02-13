Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.31% of Jabil worth $83,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 491,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jabil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

JBL stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

