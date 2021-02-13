JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 459,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,737. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get JanOne alerts:

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.