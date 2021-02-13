Jarvis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $969,410.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $969,410.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

