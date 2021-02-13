Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

