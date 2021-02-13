Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $969,410.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

