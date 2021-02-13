Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,519 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

