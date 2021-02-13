Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

