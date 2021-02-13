Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $97,948.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

JOB is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,853,082,466 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

