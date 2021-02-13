John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.61. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 64,210 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

