John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
John Marshall Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.15.
About John Marshall Bancorp
