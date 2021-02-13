John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

John Marshall Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts. Its loan products include overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, car loans, home equity lines of credit, business loans, and mortgages.

