John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.27

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $165.27 and traded as high as $215.00. John Menzies shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 208,468 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £178.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £178,000 ($232,558.14). Also, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

