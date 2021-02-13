Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,707 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $248,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

