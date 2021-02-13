Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

