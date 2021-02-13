Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,629,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,596,000 after purchasing an additional 112,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

