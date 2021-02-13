Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,003 ($39.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 56.88. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,127 ($40.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,476.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 96.59%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

