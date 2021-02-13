JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

