JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

