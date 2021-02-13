JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

