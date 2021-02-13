Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $945.99 and traded as low as $940.30. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth shares last traded at $940.50, with a volume of 23,510 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £271.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 945.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 861.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.10. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

