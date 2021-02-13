JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $567.16

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.16 and traded as low as $544.00. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at $544.00, with a volume of 54,028 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £296.54 million and a PE ratio of -46.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 567.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £277.68 ($362.79).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

