JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 26.2% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $104,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 244,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 146,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

