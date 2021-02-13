JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,861 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

