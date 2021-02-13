JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.