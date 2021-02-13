Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $2.00 million and $461,816.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00280870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00089471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088134 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,477.69 or 0.98550137 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061924 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

