JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 270.4% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 270.4% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and $3.43 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

