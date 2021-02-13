Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$47.00 during trading hours on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.