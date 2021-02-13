Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JGHHY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

JGHHY remained flat at $$9.39 during trading on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44.

