Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $558.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $119,221.82 and approximately $558.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

