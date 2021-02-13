JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, JUST has traded 50% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $122.90 million and approximately $82.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

