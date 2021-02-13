JustBet Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $277,872.80 and $2.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

