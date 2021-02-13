JustLiquidity (JUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.37 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $6.37 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $110.76 or 0.00236318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00098295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00089459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00089191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.31 or 0.97941854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062629 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

