Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the January 14th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kahoot! AS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 27,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. Kahoot! AS has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

