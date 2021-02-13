Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

