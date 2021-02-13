KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.