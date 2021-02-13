KARMA Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 234.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. KARMA has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $278.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 150.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00120373 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.